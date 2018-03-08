China has no need or intention to displace US: Chinese FM

China is on a long march to modernization and it has no need or intention to replace the United States' international role, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.



"Some Americans allege that China will replace America's role in the world. This conclusion is fundamentally wrong," Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.



On trade frictions between the two countries, Wang said that trade war is never the right solution, as it will harm both the initiator as well as the target country in a globalized world.



"In the event of a trade war, China will make a justified and necessary response," Wang said. "We hope China and the US will have a calm and constructive dialogue as equals, and find a win-win solution."



Despite elements of competition, China-US ties are defined more by partnership, not rivalry, he added.



Citing a latest poll, Wang said over 50 percent of the American people have a favorable view of China and the figure has been rising steadily in recent years.



"I hope people will not focus just on the problems of US-China relations, but also pay attention to the positive aspects," he said.



"The more China develops, the more it can contribute to the world," the foreign minister said, stressing China's commitment to peaceful development and win-win cooperation.

