Xi spearheads head-of-state diplomacy as chief architect: FM

President Xi Jinping, as the chief architect of China's major-country diplomacy, has been personally involved in planning and conducting "brilliant" head-of-state diplomacy, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.
Xi has visited 57 countries and received more than 110 foreign heads of state as of now, which not only deepened the world's understanding of China, enhanced China's profile and influence and facilitated the solution to many global problems, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.
Apart from hosting the four major diplomatic events in China, Xi will attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa, the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Papua New Guinea and the G20
Summit in Argentina this year, Wang said.