China committed to South China Sea peace, stability: FM

China has strong resolve and deep commitment to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.



"China's position is firm and consistent," Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.



China follows a responsible approach to the South China Sea issue, taking into account interests of the Chinese people, historical facts, regional peace and the international rule of law, he said.

