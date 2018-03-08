Japan urged to see China as partner, not threat

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that Japan should earnestly implement the political understanding that "China and Japan see each other as partners, not threats."



China is willing to work with Japan to restore the relationship to healthy and steady growth, as long as Japan "does not prevaricate, flip-flop or backpedal and instead accepts and welcomes China's development," Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the National People's Congress.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.



"Never forget why you started, and you can accomplish your mission. At this important juncture, we ask Japan to have political credibility and act accordingly to cement the political foundation of its relations with China," Wang said.

