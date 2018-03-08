Inciting bloc confrontation will find no market: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that stoking a new Cold War is out of sync with the times and inciting bloc confrontation will find no market.



Wang made the remarks in response to media reports on the "Indo-Pacific" strategy, which claimed that it was introduced to contain China.



Wang cited the official positions of the United States, Japan, India and Australia as "it targets no one."



"I hope they mean what they say and their actions match their words," said Wang at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.



"There's never a shortage of headline-grabbing ideas, but they are like sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean," said Wang.



"They may get some attention but will be short-lived," he said.

