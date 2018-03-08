Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday welcomed African countries to board China's "fast train of development."
"As we work together for a community with a shared future for humanity, African brothers and sisters are welcome to get on board China's fast train of development," Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.
Changes in the world will not break China-Africa friendship or China's promise of sincerity, real results, friendship and good faith to Africa, Wang said.
"Africa's concerns are China's concerns. Africa's priorities are China's priorities," he said.
Africa faces challenges of maintaining peace and security and promoting development and revitalization. China will step up mediation in regional flash points as well as cooperation with African countries to tackle unconventional security threats such as terrorism, piracy and natural disaster, and help them build capacity for ensuring their peace and security, he said.
The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit to be held in China this year will give wings to China-Africa cooperation and help it soar to greater heights, he said.
Chinese and African leaders will discuss China and Africa cooperation in the new era and focus on jointly advancing Belt and Road
Initiative and turning China and Africa into a community with a shared future. The Belt and Road Initiative will be aligned with the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the African Union Agenda 2063 and development strategies of individual African countries, Wang said.