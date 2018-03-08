S. Korean envoys leave for US to explain result of DPRK visit

Two South Korean special envoys, who visited the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) earlier this week, left for the United States Thursday to explain the result of their two-day visit to the DPRK, the Blue House of South Korea said.
Chung Eui-yong, top security adviser for President Moon Jae-in
, and Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), left for Washington to stay there till Saturday morning.
During their stay in Washington, Chung and Suh will meet senior US officials on security and intelligence affairs.
The DPRK leader told the South Korean envoys that he was willing to talk with the US side about denuclearization and normalized relations between Pyongyang and Washington.
If military threat toward the DPRK is removed and its security is guaranteed, the country had no reason to keep its nuclear program, the DPRK leader said.
Chung told reporters at the airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, that it would be the most urgent task to encourage the DPRK and the United States to come to a dialogue table.