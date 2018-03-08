Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"During the fight, I tried to pull the dogs apart, afraid they would hurt each other, but Ai and her mother started to beat one of my dogs with a stick."So said a man surnamed Lü who was walking two of his friend's dogs, one a husky, in a residential compound in Tongzhou District when they picked a fight with another belonging to a woman surnamed Ai. They were all leashed but the fight between the dogs caused another fight, between Ai, her mother and Lü. After the dogs were under control, Ai called the police. Later, Lü also called the police. Ai sued the dog's owner surnamed Yu, claiming compensation of 350,000 yuan ($55,309) because she was injured. At the first trial, the court decided that Yu and Ai were equally responsible and Yu should pay Ai 1,084.5 yuan. Ai appealed, pointing out that Yu's dogs were unregistered. Beijing Third Intermediate People's Court recently ruled that Yu was completely responsible and should pay Ai 2,169.04 yuan. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)