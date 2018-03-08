Some 607 villagers to be lifted out of poverty in C China's Henan

A worker sews clothes at a garment factory in Jixiang community at Sidian Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province, March 7, 2018. Some 607 villagers from 165 impoverished families were relocated in Jixiang community of Xinxian County and are expected to be lifted out of poverty. To offer steady employment for the relocated villagers, a toy factory and a garment factory were set up here. (Xinhua/Li An)

