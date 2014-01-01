Intimate family matters

Home is where you can feel relaxed, and my fiancee's family in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, are very relaxed. They say whatever is on their mind, and don't worry about being polite or keeping up appearances. For example, in a typical exchange, her mother said to me, "Shave your beard. You look much younger and cleaner without it."



Arriving at their home on a cold winter's night, we received a warm welcome. Two toddlers looked at me and screamed "Foreigner! Foreigner!" as they ran away. Everyone laughed and we proceeded to move mountains of dumplings and lakes of beer. At first, I didn't know where to look. Everyone seemed to be in tights, and pretty much only tights. Slightly awkward, but not a big deal. The outfits were not flattering and as revealing as, say, a yoga class. I soon realized these were not tights, but long underwear. A little odd by Canadian standards, but my fiancee's family were all there, and all in their underwear.



How had this happened? Had they come in, taken off their jackets and shoes, then peeled off their pants as they chatted about a distant cousin? Where were all their pants? On a bed somewhere? I asked my fiancee and she did not have a straight answer, "They are all brothers and sisters." Not technically true, but I took her point. She did not know where the pants were, because no one cared. "It's comfy," she added.



When my fiancee's mother suggested I have a shower and put on pajamas, a wave of fear swelled in me. Once, in Pakistan, walking beside my driver, he reached out and took my hand. This is common among male friends there, with absolutely no subtext, but I freaked out and asked for a cigarette - I don't smoke - and puffed away to keep my hands occupied.



Looking for a similar escape, I said, "I'm so hungry and this food is so delicious. I'll do it later." Back in Beijing, I asked my Chinese teacher, also from Northeast China, about the long underwear. She laughed. Everybody does it there! It is even a little rude to wear pants indoors because they are dirty from the outside world. Also, people wear underwear under their long underwear, so they don't feel exposed. I'm now anxious about the summer, when Shenyang is very hot. Then I'll get to really know how comfortable they are with each other.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.





