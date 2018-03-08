New York City braces for another snow storm

A man takes selfie in the snowstorm in Manhattan of New York City, the United States, March 7, 2018. New York City is gearing up for another storm that will hit the U.S. Northeast in a week. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

A woman carries an umbrella as she walks in the snowstorm in Manhattan of New York City, the United States, March 7, 2018. New York City is gearing up for another storm that will hit the U.S. Northeast in a week. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

