Jiuzhaigou welcomes tourists for the first time after quake

Tourists enjoy the scenery at Jiuzhaigou scenic area in Southwest China’s Sichuan province on March 8, 2018. The national park partially reopened to tourists on Thursday after being hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in August 2017. Some of the park’s popular sites, including the Nuorilang Waterfall, which was reduced to a pile of mud in the earthquake, Long Lake, Mirror Lake, Five-Colour Lake and the Shuzheng Lakes, are once again opened to the public. To protect the site, only 2,000 visitors will be admitted to the park each day, whereas some 20,000 tourists were allowed in daily before the earthquake. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

