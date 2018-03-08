Early spring scenes full of life in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province

Plum trees and magnolia flowers are blossoming after the rain in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, March 6, 2018. As spring comes and weather gets warmer, all kinds of plants seem to be budding right now. New leaves are also sprouting from the willow trees, pink and white flowers dot the parks and riversides. It's a worthwhile time for residents and visitors to come out and take a spring outing among the lively scenery. (Photo by Wang Jianzhong/Asianewsphoto)

