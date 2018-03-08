Chinese artist Chen Jialing takes us on his creative journey which led him to become a valued member of the artistic community in the East

Artist Chen Jialing Photo: Courtesy of Xu Genshun





When humankind lit the fire to bake the first piece of porcelain, civilization began alongside. The mind's connection to earth and fire becomes eternal, as human history is told by the two.



Along with the deepening of porcelain art creation, we will encounter unavoidable questions such as what are the characteristics of time, artistry and internationalism of each work. Through Chen Jialing's exploration and devotion to contemporary Chinese porcelain art over the past 30 years, he has developed the red porcelain underglaze, which reflects the desires for beauty in the people today.



To allow Chinese culture to stand on the world stage and present China's modern ceramics, Chen has traveled a long and lonely road and made tremendous sacrifices and outstanding contributions.



Recently, the National Museum of China exhibited a collection of Chen's works. The exhibition consisted of four sections: Zhuangmei Zuguo (The Sublime Motherland), Youmei Jiaxiang (The Beautiful Hometown), Hemei Shijie (The Harmonious World) and Jingmei Shenghuo (The Fancy Life). The works revealed Chen's footprints across the nation as well as his transformation in medium from China ink paintings to ceramic painting. The exhibition attracted lots of experts, collectors and art lovers.



The two series of giant cylinders stood out among all the exhibits. Named Hemei Xilie (Harmonious Series) and Shuoguo Xilie (Harvest Series), these two series of cylinders were co-created by Chen and his son Chen Liang, as well as Jingdezhen Wanglong Ceramics Company.



Each of the jars is 1.5 meters in diameter and 1.4 meters in height, which makes them the largest known colored jars in the world, and the difficulties in the fabrication process are unprecedented in the industry.





Playing with fire



Chen is an all-around artist. So far, People's Daily has published two articles - Goujian Dongfang Yishu Xin Zuobiao (To Build the New Coordinate of Oriental Art) and Dongfang Huajing (Oriental Imagery) - on Chen and his works, how he broke through the boundaries of figure painting, landscape painting and flower and bird painting and tried to integrate pure art into life.



The series of giant porcelain jars shown during the recent exhibition were results of Chen's exploration of porcelain over the years.



The Shanghai artist has formed a close relationship with Jingdezhen, the "porcelain capital" in Jiangxi Province. Yet, he is not the first one in the region to do this. As early as the 1960s and 1970s, a group of then-famous Shanghai artists, such as Wang Geyi, Tang Yun and Yu Zicai, had participated in the creation of colored overglaze porcelain. As opposed to his predecessors, the most notable feature in Chen's works is the red underglaze, a method of decorating pottery by painting on the surface of the porcelain before it is glazed rather than after.



Porcelain is spiritual. Neither the five elements - metal, wood, water, fire and earth - nor the participation of human beings are dispensable to its creation.



Talking about the creation process, Chen said, "Porcelain is also called China. So to know China, the outside world needs to start with porcelain."



Chen explained that he used to paint on paper, but now he paints on earth. "The materials are different and the carriers are different; it is sure to be difficult," Chen said, adding that he is not just painting on porcelain, but merging materials with painting, the uncertainty of which is what excites him.



"I particularly love underglaze red. After a good flambé, it will become extremely bright and peculiar," Chen said, comparing it with Chinese ink and wash paintings.



"When painting on rice paper with water and ink, the final work is completed half by me and half by the paper," Chen said. "The same thing happens when you paint on porcelain. After being baked, the final work becomes different from the original, which is the art of fire."





From small-scale to giant



You cannot imagine a more beautiful scene than the one in the huge exhibition hall - lotus are in full blossom like in the June days on Hangzhou's West Lake. These lotus flowers are the result of underglazing with red flambé on the giant jars that weigh nearly 2,000 kilograms and can only be lifted by about a dozen people working together.



"I am the first person to draw lotus on such large porcelain objects," Chen told the camera crew in an interview. "I do it to challenge myself."



"Neither the ancients nor modern people have done that before, but I think if we want to show the Chinese style as well as the contemporary style, the first step is to have momentum and scale effect," he said.



Perhaps it is because of this uncontrollability and agnosticism that Chen has become so obsessed with painting porcelain.



Chen has a kiln in central Shanghai, which he named "Ling kiln" after himself. Yet, while small pieces of porcelain are now able to be made in Shanghai, making large pieces still must be done in Jingdezhen. Therefore, it took him more than one year to make the giant cylinders.



Since the autumn of 2016, Chen began to purchase the best clay in Jingdezhen and hired the best technicians there to produce 40 big cylinders. The paintings on each cylinder took five days, and it took almost a week for one cylinder to be baked - each kiln could only bake one cylinder at a time.



Over the next year or so, the 80-year-old kept thinking and drawing with strong persistence.



To achieve unique artistic effects, he smashed most of the porcelain he created. His friends joked that he was not burning porcelain but money.



Because of the rare quality of the fine porcelain, Chen refused to sell any of his creations. Yet Chen is satisfied with the result. "Given that 10 years ago I could only make less than 10 qualified pieces out of 40, the fact that half of what I make now meets my expectations is very spectacular."



Chen said the opposite side of innovation is failure, for innovation comes out of failure, so one should create excellent work from their waste. The back of innovation is waste, but innovation also embodies the growth, exploration and development of the artist, in addition to the artist's spirit and creativity. "So from the perspective of art, I want to create this kind of situation."



In Chen's mind, the large cylinders are like a ding, an ancient Chinese cauldron. As ding symbolizes the solemnity, prosperity and harmony of a nation, and he hopes to convey the pride of his motherland to the audience through these works.



"The Forbidden City has giant cylinders, which were used to save water to put out fires; now China National Museum has its own giant cylinders, which are to carry on Chinese culture," Lü Zhangshen, curator of China National Museum said. "Chen always sticks to tradition while firmly holding the pulse of the times. Though based in Shanghai, he influences the nation and the world."





Chen Jialing

Chen Jialing was born in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in 1937 and graduated from the Zhejiang Academy of Fine Arts. He later became a professor at the Fine Arts College at Shanghai University in 1983.Chen staged solo and joint exhibitions in over 20 countries and regions around the world, including the US, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, between the 1980s and 2006. In 2016, several of his works were displayed at the G20 Hangzhou Summit.






