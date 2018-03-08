China to promote Xiongan New Area to world: FM

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/8 16:24:16





Xiongan New Area, established in April 2017, is a new economic zone about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing in Hebei Province. It is the third new area of national significance after the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Shanghai Pudong New Area.



He Lifeng, head of the



"Projects from the world over, which can meet requirements of the non-capital functions from Beijing and high quality development, are welcome," He told another press conference.



Major infrastructure projects had begun in the new area, including the construction of a rail link with Beijing. Travel time between Beijing and Xiongan will be 30 minutes.





China will promote Xiongan New Area to the world this year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday on the sidelines of an annual session of the National People's Congress.Xiongan New Area, established in April 2017, is a new economic zone about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing in Hebei Province. It is the third new area of national significance after the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Shanghai Pudong New Area.He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission , said Tuesday the area welcomes foreign investment that meets its functional requirements."Projects from the world over, which can meet requirements of the non-capital functions from Beijing and high quality development, are welcome," He told another press conference.Major infrastructure projects had begun in the new area, including the construction of a rail link with Beijing. Travel time between Beijing and Xiongan will be 30 minutes.