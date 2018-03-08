Survey of professional Chinese females reveals inequality, uneven career opportunities

A new report on Chinese women's workplace status was released recently. The survey was carried out by zhaopin.com among female interviewees of varied ages and from different industries across the nation.



The results show that the time women spend with their families is 15 percent more than men, while spending 9 percent less time on their work than men. Compared with married men, married women's time spent with their families is constantly increasing, whereas their time spent at work has not changed.



It is still a factor that women are deprived of promotions and other career opportunities during their marriage and childbearing ages. Different from men, being married or having children is a woman's biggest stumbling block at work and the most difficult problem to solve. The cost of childbirth, many women feel, should be socialized.



Men make more



When choosing a job, the primary consideration of women is "the convenience of commuting between home and office," while men's primary consideration is "gaining growth and development opportunities." Among women with different marital status, the proportion of single women who pursue career development is almost equal to the proportion of single women who seek convenience in their daily commutes. However, married women tend to choose jobs that offer more convenient daily commutes, as they invest more time in their families and less commuting hours mean that it's more convenient for them to take care of their families.



From the perspective of the occupations of women and men, there are indeed some areas in which a specific gender has some professional advantages. Women mainly work in industries that relate to clients or finance, such as administrative/logistics/secretary, sales, finance/accounting/audit, and human resources.



Men's dominant careers include technology, manufacturing and processing. Especially in technical positions, men account for a much larger proportion; the difference between men and women is huge. But jobs such as operations, design, marketing and PR are gender-neutral.



In the beginning stage, women and men can earn basically the same salaries, but their salaries gradually become uneven.



From the perspective of their positions, more men gain management positions and obtain higher salaries, while women stay in entry-level positions.



The survey shows that 73.8 percent of all interviewees said that most of their company executives are men, and 75.2 percent said most of their department managers and higher-level personnel are men.



Since career planning is unclear for women and because they lack professional guidance or help, they become "burnt out" more easily and show less self-confidence in their own competence.



The survey proposes that society and companies both need to care for professional women and give them more guidance.



However, women have made great progress at work. The survey shows that women contribute 35 percent of their family's entire income. Meanwhile, apart from contributing to improving the quality of their life and their families' long-term development, women also invest more in their personal advancement compared with men.



Such generous investment allows women to perform more actively in career planning than men.



This story was a translation based on a report by Xinmin Evening News.





Photo: VCG









