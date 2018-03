An elderly local woman surnamed Shi thanked the employees of a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for spending hours helping her recover rotten cash left inside a wall by her deceased mother, Knews reported Wednesday. About a decade ago, Shi's mother, who was in her 60s, died, leaving behind nine adult children and a husband. The frugal mother had saved around 20,000 yuan ($3161) in cash in a plastic bag hidden in the wall of her living room.