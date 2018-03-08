Chongming to become new-energy friendly

It will only take 60 minutes to drive from Chongming district to downtown Shanghai by 2035, Shanghai Morning Post reported Thursday.



Chongming Island is currently a 90-minute ride from central Shanghai. According to a green traffic development guidance on Chongming recently released by Shanghai Municipal Transportation Committee, the travel time between Chongming and downtown will be cut by half an hour by the year of 2035.



Public buses on this island will be replaced with new-energy buses by the year 2020. No less than 85 percent of local vehicles will be environmental-friendly green cars by 2035, the guidance said.



Authorities are also planning to develop Chongming into a smart traffic island by promoting the use of intelligent and connected vehicles.





