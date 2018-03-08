Breast cancer rate declines among young

A survival rate report for breast cancer patients recently released by Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center shows that patients under the age of 35 diagnosed at this hospital account for only 8 percent since 2008, and patients under 40 and above 50 account for 16 percent and 50 percent respectively, Wenhui Daily reported Thursday.



The report has representative significance because the hospital attended to nearly half of the total number of all breast cancer cases in Shanghai in 2017.



The five-year disease-free survival rate is as high as 85.5 percent, similar to developed European countries and the US. At present, the average age when breast cancer is diagnosed in major cities across China is 45 year-old, about 10 years earlier than European countries and the US. It is expected that breast cancer patients aged 65 and older will account for 27 percent of the total number of all breast cancer patients in China by 2030.

