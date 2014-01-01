Alone at health clinic, Australian treats self for heart attack

Alone at a health clinic in a small, remote seaside settlement in Australia, a 44-year-old nurse sensed he was having a heart attack and sprang into action, saving his own life, a report said Wednesday.



The man experienced severe chest pain and dizziness while he was the sole medical professional on duty at a nursing post in Coral Bay, more than 1,000 kilometers from Perth, said the account published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



He hooked himself up to an electrocardiogram, which showed a complete heart block that may have been due to an evolving heart attack.



He emailed the results to a doctor via the Emergency Telehealth Service, and found an emergency physician to talk with him via real-time video.



Then, he inserted IV lines in both of his own arms and took aspirin, blood thinners, painkillers and clot-dissolving drug tenecteplase.



"As it turned out, the clot-busting drugs worked, and the heart attack subsided."



AFP