Indonesian orangutan caught puffing on zoo visitor's cigarette

Indonesia can now add a smoking orangutan to its roster of nicotine addicts.



A video taken on Sunday shows the beast picking up a cigarette butt that was flicked into its zoo enclosure by a visitor and then puffing away on it like a pro.



The images of 22-year-old Bornean orangutan Ozon at the zoo in Bandung, about 150 kilometers southeast of Jakarta, promptly went viral.



This is not the first time a zoo orangutan has been caught sneaking a smoke in Indonesia, which has an abysmal record of animal protection and one of the world's highest smoking rates.



In 2012 a great ape at another zoo became a nicotine addict after picking up butts, and had to be forced to quit cold turkey.



AFP