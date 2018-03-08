Happy birthday:



Feel free to take some risks that you would normally avoid this weekend. Although there is no guarantee that your plans will succeed, the position of the stars indicates an increased likelihood that things will go your way. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 9, 10, 16.

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Avoid reading too much into what people say this weekend. The particular mood you are in may be clouding your judgement and keeping you from seeing things objectively. Try to take a step back and look at things without letting your emotions get in the way. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although there is nothing wrong with dreaming about being someone else sometimes, you will be much happier if you learn to embrace yourself, warts and all. Keep a close eye on your spending. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



It's time to unravel the mysteries of your subconscious. Set aside some quiet time for yourself this weekend. Your past experiences will provide a road map that can help guide your future. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Don't let other people's expectations for you prevent you from doing what you truly want. It's time to lead a life of your choosing. A new friend will be able to give you some very helpful advice. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



It's perfectly okay to refuse someone who is making unfair demands of your time and energy. No one is going to come to your defense, so you will have to stand up for yourself. Money issues will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Make sure you take a break from your busy schedule for some "me time" this weekend. Consider heading to the spa, or just relaxing somewhere quiet with a good book. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Recent events have left you emotionally exhausted and hurt. While the desire to strike back is strong, choosing the path of love and forgiveness instead of anger will help you move on to bigger and better things in your life. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although you may be under a lot of pressure, do not forget that you have friends that can help share your burdens. No one expects you to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders all by yourself. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



This weekend will be the perfect time for you to reveal your feelings to that special someone. If it turns out they feel the same way, that's great; if not, at least you can begin to move on with your life. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although you may feel like you are taking two steps back for every three steps forward, you are at least still making progress. No one ever said the road to success would be an easy one. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



There will not be much you can do in the face of adversity this weekend except to grin and bear it. Although it will be difficult, things will turn around for the better before too long. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Sometimes the best thing you can do is to do nothing at all. Knowing when to take a step back from things will be key to achieving the best possible success this weekend. ✭✭✭✭



