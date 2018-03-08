Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Like a wild dog
6 Bullets, briefly
10 Ticket part
14 Atlanta university
15 Wander
16 Rabbit relative
17 When Willy feels goofy, he's seen ...
20 Ohio pros
21 British actor-playwright Peter
22 Prez Lincoln
23 Merriment
24 Pasta sauce
28 Emulate a dog in a pool
30 More slender
32 Treaded shoe part
35 Picnic pest
36 Willy's favorite Neil Simon play is ...
40 Corn unit
41 Office-set comic strip
42 Stumble
45 Crowning headgear
49 Scrub, as pots
50 Speaker's platform
52 Id's complement
53 Reddish rash
56 Schematic detail, briefly
57 Willy searched for God and became a ...
61 Like some agreements
62 Perlman of "Cheers"
63 It may be toxic
64 No longer fresh, as venison
65 Creates an instant lawn
66 Give off, as sweat
DOWN
1 Prepare presents again, e.g.
2 One-celled organism
3 Became close
4 Vexes
5 Henna, for one
6 Stop kneeling
7 ___ Carlo
8 Three famous wise men
9 Yemen neighbor
10 Winter tool
11 Greek letter
12 Cremation keepsake
13 Sleep site
18 Christmastime
19 Thick cord
23 Oversupply
25 Something to wish upon
26 Some bills
27 Supper scrap
29 Spanish couple?
30 One who is far from tidy
31 Blinds type
33 Scissors sound
34 Creature that gives a hoot
36 Not of the clergy
37 Estimate words
38 Musician Kristofferson
39 Airport abbr.
40 Ambulance letters
43 Without doubt
44 Walked heavily
46 State of calmness
47 Actors' negotiators
48 Kind of wrench
50 Loved excessively (with "on")
51 "Otherwise known as" name
54 Knight's titles
55 Reverberate
56 Booty
57 Place for cranberries
58 Pitching stat
59 "Platoon" setting, briefly
60 Farm female
Solution