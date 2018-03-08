Puzzle









ACROSS



1 Like a wild dog



6 Bullets, briefly



10 Ticket part



14 Atlanta university



15 Wander



16 Rabbit relative



17 When Willy feels goofy, he's seen ...



20 Ohio pros



21 British actor-playwright Peter



22 Prez Lincoln



23 Merriment



24 Pasta sauce



28 Emulate a dog in a pool



30 More slender



32 Treaded shoe part



35 Picnic pest



36 Willy's favorite Neil Simon play is ...



40 Corn unit



41 Office-set comic strip



42 Stumble



45 Crowning headgear



49 Scrub, as pots



50 Speaker's platform



52 Id's complement



53 Reddish rash



56 Schematic detail, briefly



57 Willy searched for God and became a ...



61 Like some agreements



62 Perlman of "Cheers"



63 It may be toxic



64 No longer fresh, as venison



65 Creates an instant lawn



66 Give off, as sweat

DOWN



1 Prepare presents again, e.g.



2 One-celled organism



3 Became close



4 Vexes



5 Henna, for one



6 Stop kneeling



7 ___ Carlo



8 Three famous wise men



9 Yemen neighbor



10 Winter tool



11 Greek letter



12 Cremation keepsake



13 Sleep site



18 Christmastime



19 Thick cord



23 Oversupply



25 Something to wish upon



26 Some bills



27 Supper scrap



29 Spanish couple?



30 One who is far from tidy



31 Blinds type



33 Scissors sound



34 Creature that gives a hoot



36 Not of the clergy



37 Estimate words



38 Musician Kristofferson



39 Airport abbr.



40 Ambulance letters



43 Without doubt



44 Walked heavily



46 State of calmness



47 Actors' negotiators



48 Kind of wrench



50 Loved excessively (with "on")



51 "Otherwise known as" name



54 Knight's titles



55 Reverberate



56 Booty



57 Place for cranberries



58 Pitching stat



59 "Platoon" setting, briefly



60 Farm female





Solution





