Swiss motor show draws rising attention from Chinese carmakers

As the first major exhibition for automakers in 2018, the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland showcases the latest models of the world's top car manufacturers, highlighted by the rise of electric vehicles (EVs).



This year's show is hosting about 180 exhibitors offering about 900 models including more than 110 world or European premieres. The show is open to the public from Thursday to March 18.



The motor show is offering many all-electric, autonomous and increasingly connected concepts to the public.



Several significant production-ready electric cars are making their debuts including the Jaguar I-PACE, Audi e-tron, Mercedes EQC electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) and LVCHI Venere.



Shanghai-based LVCHI Auto is one of few Chinese automakers that has ever attended the motor show.



The company unveiled the Venere, its first full-electric limousine, which is ready to go into production in 2019. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 286 kilometers per hour. The autonomy range is more than 652 kilometers with a single charge.



Founded in 2016, LVCHI Auto is set to step into the EV market with the aim of becoming a major player.



"At LVCHI Auto, we have a detailed plan to become one of the most recognized EV makers: Venere is how we present ourselves to the world," said Wang Xiangyin, president of LVCHI Auto, in a press release sent to the Global Times Tuesday.



Few Chinese automakers have ever participated in the Geneva Motor Show, because the "small but pretty" show is basically a gala for the European car markets, Feng Shiming, a car analyst with Menutor Consulting, told the Global Times on Tuesday on the sidelines of the show.



But attention from the Chinese car market toward the show is rising, Feng said, noting that cars on display at the show signal trends in the design of luxury vehicles, which may offer inspiration for Chinese automakers.



Apart from the highlight of electric cars, Feng said that the show focuses more on luxury cars and sportscars, and some models attract wide attention, such as the Audi A6 and BMW X4.



