Walking On The Fade Out Lines

Walking On The Fade Out Lines, this ­exhibition tackles the angles that people "see" things and encourages us to explore the unknown. It invites audiences to revisit history and inspires them to re-discover how artists have been asking, analyzing and tackling trans-region ­difficulties brought by the times since the end of 20th century in a global context. Via a poetic elaboration, it attempts to transform the cognitive structure and offer new perspectives which are more open and diverse. "'Walking On The Fade Out Lines' whispers, listens, connects with the Other, and yet there is no need to see foreigners as the Other or to travel such distances to meet with and speak on behalf of an exotic Other. Radical 'alterity' has first to be found and cultivated in our inner-self and social interaction with all kinds of beauty, ugliness, tyranny and harmony. There is always a foreign land from where we stand," Larys Frogier, director of Rockbund Art Museum (RAM) and one of the curators said. This exhibition is a collaboration and exchange between Shanghai-based RAM and ­Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, one of the most renowned contemporary art institutions in Italy. It will present 29 works by more than 23 artists from all over the world, covering various art forms including paintings, interactive installations, photography and video. All the works are from a collection by Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. Additionally, works by Song Tao and Zhang Ruyi, two Shanghai-based artists, consolidate and enrich the links between the exhibition and the local context. A series of public education events will be held during the exhibition.



Date: March 24 to May 27, 2018 Tuesday to Sunday 10 am to 6 pm



Venue: Rockbund Art Museum



上海外滩美术馆



Address: 20 Huqiu Road, Huangpu ­District, Shanghai



上海市黄浦区虎丘路20号



Admission: 50 yuan



Call 3310-9985 for more details

