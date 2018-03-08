Drivers should be cautious when using high beams

Shanghai transportation authorities are expected to take action toward bad traffic habits such as using high beam lights and erratically changing lanes, xinmin.cn reported Thursday. Many drivers in the city do not know that those bad habits are illegal. However, they result in huge numbers of traffic accidents. Since September of 2017, electronic surveillance equipment is being used by Shanghai authorities to crack down on bad driving, with more than 300 cases being reported. Illustration: Lu Ting/GT