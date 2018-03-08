Man accused of conning supermarkets with expired food scam

Man accused of expired food scam

A man has been accused of blackmailing grocery store owners out of more than 70,000 yuan ($11,067) by seeking out expired foods on their shelves, buying them and then contacting authorities.



So far police have connected him to 52 similar cases in stores throughout Haikou, Hainan Province. More than 20 stores paid him cash settlements, police said.



The 27-year-old surnamed Tang was detained Monday after two store owners called police.



One of the owners claimed he paid Tang 4,000 yuan in compensation after he purchased a 2.4-yuan pack of cookies that was past its sell-before date.



Tang denied he was blackmailing the stores, claiming he was being compensated for "mental anguish."



China's Food Safety Law forbids selling foods past their marked expiry date.



However, compensation limits are specified according to price and proven damages, and settlements must be paid through legal channels.



Nanguo Metropolis Daily

Newspaper headline: Man accused of expired food scam



