Only girl in engineering class gets surprise Women's Day gift

As the only woman in her engineering class, student Chen Wenqi said she's used to getting attention.



"I never need to carry my bags myself, the boys take the initiative to give a hand," said Chen, a freshman at South China University of Technology.



"I've never even had to open a bottle of water myself."



But Chen said she was extra surprised ahead of International Women's Day when her fellow engineer students stopped her after class.



"All the boys gathered around and handed me a present. I opened it and was like wow!"



Her classmates pooled in all their cash to get her a set of MAC lipsticks - which retail for 1,788 yuan ($282).



Not knowing which color she'd like, they just bought the whole set.



"At the time I had a feeling they were up to something, but I didn't know it was going to be so nice," she said.



"Lots of people came up to me the next day and were like, we heard your classmates gave you a very thoughtful present!"



While flattered and grateful, Chen crushed the hopes of any one of her classmates that may be harboring a secret crush. "I've already got a boyfriend," she said, bluntly.



Pear Video

