Shouting Chinese chef stirs up buzz on social media

Yelling and cooking have proven a recipe for success for one chef in China, where his shouty how-to videos have recently gone viral.



Between Sina Weibo and video platform Kuaishou, Yi Zhuo of Yueyang, Hunan Province has collected nearly 1.5 million followers for his fun 17-second cooking clips.



The main ingredient is screaming.



"Add water! Beer! Put in the meat! Salt! Oil!" the twenty-something chef yells in a clip teaching how to make braised pork.



Yi's nearly 400 fast-paced videos cover a wide range of Chinese cuisines, from his spicy native Hunanese to Western desserts. "My followers tell me to calm down and they'll learn, but I am actually not bad-tempered," said Yi.



Often seen flinging bowls, plates and utensils, Yi said he purposefully creates a cacophony to show his viewers that cooking can be fun.



The drill sergeant-style commands, however, are just a byproduct of the format.



"I have to shout because of the time limit," Yi explained, "I tend to lose control of the volume of my voice when I have to speak quickly."



Although the videos are short, Yi spends at least three hours to prepare for each dish.



Riding his recent fame, Yi is now a full-time livestreamer. He has branched out to a snack shop on WeChat, but admits he has so far been struggling to monetize his popularity. "Maybe I will find a part-time job," Yi said.



Beijing Youth Daily

