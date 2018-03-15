New services, deals

Hawaiian Airlines



Hawaiian Airlines has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for the purchase of 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 10 aircraft, the airline announced on Tuesday.



The aircraft - a member of the "Dreamliner" family - is scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2021. Hawaiian has selected the General Electric GEnx engine to power the additions to its fleet.



Hawaiian currently operates a mainline fleet of 54 aircraft: 24 Airbus A330-200s and 8 Boeing 767 wide-bodies, 2 A321neos and 20 717 narrow-body aircraft. The company selected the 787-9 as part of a competitive bid process that also included the Airbus A330-900.



Cathay Pacific



Cathay Pacific and Air Astana on Monday announced an agreement that will enhance travel options for Cathay Pacific customers traveling to and from Kazakhstan, as well as for Air Astana customers traveling to and from destinations in Asia and Australia via the airlines' hubs in Hong Kong and Almaty, respectively.



Commencing on March 15 2018, Cathay Pacific will place its "CX" code on Air Astana's non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Almaty, the financial and cultural heart of Central Asia, as well as on connecting services between Almaty and Astana, Kazakhstan's capital city.



Air New Zealand



Air New Zealand recently launched its latest safety video, which showcases the frozen Antarctic continent in relation to the important climate and environmental science research underway there.



Featuring Hollywood actor, filmmaker and environmentalist Adrian Grenier, the video takes viewers on a breathtaking journey to Antarctica, where Kiwi scientists are tackling the most pressing questions on global climate change.



Building on Air New Zealand's partnership with Antarctica, New Zealand and the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute, the video sees Grenier team up with Scott Base scientists to track penguin populations, study ice core samples and visit the vast Dry Valleys.





