Student charged with parents’ murders

19-year-old appears via video link from hospital under armed guard

A 19-year-old college student charged with killing his parents on his school campus in the US state of Michigan appeared in court via video from his hospital bed on Tuesday afternoon, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The suspect, James Eric Davis Jr, who fatally shot his parents in his dorm room at Central Michigan University on Friday morning, was arrested early Saturday after a nearly daylong manhunt.



Davis has been hospitalized in McLaren Central Michigan Hospital ­under armed guard since he was arrested, as officers said he "wasn't making any sense," according to the Chicago Tribune.



Davis is charged with two counts of open murder and a felony firearms charge. Prosecutors were requesting a bond of $3 million, and argued that ­Davis was a flight risk.



But Isabella County Judge Paul Chamberlain finally set bond at $1.25 million, after Davis' appointed defense attorney said setting the bond at the higher level was equivalent of denying bond for a college student.



In court hearing on Tuesday, when consenting to waiving his rights to a speedy pretrial hearing, Davis denied he was under the influence of any substance, including prescription drugs.



Authorities have said that Davis was seen acting erratically the day before the shooting and was hospitalized that day, possibly in relation to a drug overdose. The shooting happened when his parents came to campus to pick him up.



Police say the gun used in the shooting was registered to Davis' father, according to the Associated Press.



Central Michigan University police Chief Bill Yeagley told reporters that the gun used in the shooting belonged to James Davis Sr. Campus police said video surveillance shows Davis leaving his dorm, going to the family vehicle and returning with a handgun that belonged to his father.



Davis Sr was a police officer in Bellwood and a retired Illinois National Guardsman. His wife, Diva Davis, had been a real estate agent and a flight attendant with American Airlines, friends said.



The Chicago Tribune said a wake for the youth's parents will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Friday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Chicago. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, at a time to be determined.





