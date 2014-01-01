Demand for bulletproof panels surge

Last month's Florida high school shooting massacre stirred strong emotions among parents across the US, leading to massive demand for protective gear for children.



Bulletproof panels are flying off of the shelves at gun shops throughout Southern California.



"Since California law prohibits students and teachers from bringing weapons on campus, even for self-defense purposes, the bulletproof panels are an ideal life-saving product," said David Liu.



Nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County is the small town of Arcadia, where over 60 percent of the population is Chinese.



Liu, the owner of a firearms store in the town, said that parents are rushing to his store to purchase bulletproof panels for their school-aged children. He sold out of the life-­protecting panels and has had to order more to meet rising demand.



Liu explained that bulletproof panels can shield against bullets fired from handguns and even heavier artillery firepower from assault rifles depending on the panel's bulletproof grade.



For a panel weighing one pound, prices start at roughly $200. Customized designs are also available.



However, not everyone is so enthusiastic about Liu's products. One Chinese parent in Arcadia felt that the best way to protect students is to have comprehensive measures limiting the use and sale of guns, rather than bulletproof merchandise.



