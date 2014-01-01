Regulating virtual violence could lower actual violence

At a White House meeting in February, US President Donald Trump said the nation needs to address what young people are seeing. His remarks came after the February 14 shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.



Trump's words were soon dismissed by video game enthusiasts.



"I grew up playing video games, first-person shooter games and I would never, ever dream of taking the lives of any of my peers," said one survivor from the Douglas High School shootings.



On the other side of the debate, voices advocating reform over how gun violence is depicted in video games and films have begun to surge throughout social media.



California law defines a violent video game as one "in which the range of options available to a player includes killing, maiming, dismembering or sexually assaulting an image of a human being."



Those who remain unopposed to violence-ridden video games cite studies that have found zero connection with actual violence. So does this mean that virtual violence is something we should tolerate?



Any video game that features a man hunting something or awards points for killing humans is in fact conditioning gamers to associate pleasure and success with their ability to cause pain and suffering to others.



A neighbor of Nikolas Cruz's, the Douglas High shooter, told reporters that Cruz would play video games for as many as 15 hours a day.



"It was kill, kill, kill, blow up something, and kill some more, all day," the neighbor said.



However, the American public is still divided over the question of whether violent games inspire violent behavior.



According to a 2015 Pew Research Center ­survey, 49 percent of American adults play video games on a computer, television, console or portable device.



A large part of the video game population fosters a multi­billion dollar industry. When it comes down to profit and social opinion, money always wins. Maybe a better question to ask is not WHAT can young people see, but HOW they see it.



Germany has implemented strict measures against video game violence, but as the majority of video games rely heavily on it, the German government mandates that game developers use robot characters instead of humans within the games.



When a robot is shot, sparks fly out instead of blood and guts. When the robots are blown up, oil and machine parts fly everywhere rather than human limbs.



US media has reported that Trump will soon meet representatives from the Entertainment Software Association, the leading video game trade group, to discuss the implementation of a video game rating system.



The move could be a healthy start for necessary change.