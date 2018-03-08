Liverpool’s Can to decide on future at end of season

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can remains focused on playing for the Premier League club this campaign, saying that his agent had blocked all negotiations regarding his future until the end of the season.



Can, who has made 164 appearances since joining the club in 2014, is out of contract at Liverpool in June and is yet to sign a new deal, with media reports regularly linking the 24-year-old with a move to Italian champions Juventus.



"Of course I have to think about my footballing future," Can is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.



"I haven't signed for any other club. I'm just focused on this season. We want to finish in second place in the Premier League. We're in the Champions League quarterfinals and we want to progress. That's all I'm focused on now."



The Germany international impressed in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Porto in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Anfield as Liverpool advanced with a 5-0 aggregate win.



In the Premier League, Liverpool have won three consecutive games to sit in third position, two points behind second-



placed Manchester United as they prepare to face their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday.



