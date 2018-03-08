"We support strict supervision and regulation by the regulatory agencies. Only in this way can we create a fair, just, stable and orderly market."



Hu Xiaolian



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairwoman of Export-Import Bank of China





"Great Wall Motors will strengthen its cooperation with global car brands to realize advances in new-energy technologies and overcome the technological gap quickly."



Wang Fengying



A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and president of Great Wall Motors Co





"If policy permits, we will come back to get listed in China, and would consider listing in the mainland over Hong Kong."



Wang Xiaochuan



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and CEO of Beijing Sougou Technology Development Co