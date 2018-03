Kenneth Fok Kai-kong (left), a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice president of Fok Ying Tung Group, takes part in a panel discussion at the two sessions in Beijing on Wednesday. Fok said the development plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area offers a great opportunity for Hong Kong and Macao and young entrepreneurs in the two special administrative regions should take advantage of it. Photo: VCG