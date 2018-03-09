Chinese leaders underline rural vitalization, high-quality development

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday the rural vitalization strategy is the leading agenda for government work on agriculture, rural areas, and rural residents.



Local authorities should have a profound understanding of the strategy's importance and necessity and implement it earnestly, Xi said as he joined a panel discussion with deputies from east China's Shandong Province at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.



The quality of a moderately prosperous society and socialist modernization is determined by agricultural competitiveness, rural environment, and rural incomes, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.



Xi urged local authorities to reenergize rural industries, increase incomes of rural residents, alleviate poverty, and enrich rural life.



He pointed out that national food security should be ensured, agricultural structure optimized, and establishment of a modern rural industry system quickened.



China should push forward talent vitalization in rural areas, form a virtuous circle comprising of professionals, land, capital and industries, Xi said.



Stressing cultural vitalization in rural areas, Xi said ideological and moral education as well as public cultural services should be strengthened in the countryside.



The president underlined ecological vitalization and green development in rural areas. The three-year action plan to improve the rural living environment must be implemented, while the ongoing "toilet revolution" will be carried forward.



He highlighted better governance and strengthened leadership of the CPC in rural regions to establish a modern administrative system for the rural society.



The rural vitalization strategy should be carried out step by step, and "vanity projects" should be completely eradicated, he said.



Xi asked authorities to respect the wishes of rural residents and turn their desire for a better life into a force driving rural vitalization, protecting their fundamental interests and bringing them common prosperity.



Xi also stressed the strategic importance of the ocean in China's pursuit of high-quality development, urging progress in the construction of world-class sea ports, a modern maritime industry system, and a green and sustainable marine ecological environment to push for the building of maritime power.



Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also joined NPC deputies in panel discussions Thursday.



Attending the discussion with deputies from Liaoning Province, Li urged the northeastern province to carry out policies made by the CPC Central Committee and State Council that aim at reviving old industrial bases in northeast China, maintain the favorable momentum of economic growth through reform and opening-up, and work for a comprehensive revival of the province.



Joining deputies from east China's Anhui Province, Wang instructed the province to achieve high-quality growth under a new vision of development, fuel economic growth by innovation, forestall and defuse major risks, carry out targeted poverty alleviation, and prevent and control pollution.



Speaking to deputies from Shanxi Province, Zhao stressed that the campaign against corruption and undesirable work practices will not ease off nor halt, promising not only to hunt down "tigers," high-ranking corrupt officials, but also swat "flies", the low-ranking ones, and to step up actions against corruption occurring on the people's doorsteps.



Joining deputies from Fujian Province, Han called for the efforts to speed up industrial restructuring, achieve high-quality development, improve people's livelihood, and protect the environment.

