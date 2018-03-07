DPRK Kim Jong Un offers to meet Trump: report

Envoys of the Republic of Korea (ROK) hand-delivered a letter to the White House from the head of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un inviting US President Donald Trump to meet him, CNN reported on Thursday citing a foreign diplomatic source.



The South Korean news agency Yonhap also quoted the CNN story.



The ROK national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, will make a "major announcement" on the DPRK at the White House, the report said.

