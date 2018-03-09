Bangladeshi president hopes for new high in Bangladesh-China ties

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/9 8:51:14





The Bangladesh president made the remarks Wednesday while receiving the credentials presented by Chinese new Ambassador to Bangladesh Zhang Zuo.



Bangladesh-China relations are excellent, Abdul Hamid said, expressing his sincere thanks and appreciation for continued Chinese assistance and support for various key development projects in the country.



He also hope that the relations between Bangladesh and China would be further strengthened in the days to come.



The Chinese ambassador said that China-Bangladesh relations were upgraded to a strategic partnership of cooperation in 2016, bringing new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields.



Ambassador Zhang said he will do his best to promote the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and strengthen cooperation in the

Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid has spoken highly of the relations between Bangladesh and China, hoping for a new high to be achieved in their ties in the future.The Bangladesh president made the remarks Wednesday while receiving the credentials presented by Chinese new Ambassador to Bangladesh Zhang Zuo.Bangladesh-China relations are excellent, Abdul Hamid said, expressing his sincere thanks and appreciation for continued Chinese assistance and support for various key development projects in the country.He also hope that the relations between Bangladesh and China would be further strengthened in the days to come.The Chinese ambassador said that China-Bangladesh relations were upgraded to a strategic partnership of cooperation in 2016, bringing new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields.Ambassador Zhang said he will do his best to promote the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and strengthen cooperation in the Belt and Road development so as to push for greater progress of the bilateral ties.