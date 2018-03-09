New cruise route to six Southeast Asian countries launched in Xiamen

The Costa neoRomantica, a 220.6-meter-long, 30.8-meter-wide cruise liner, began its maiden tour from Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province with 1,800 passengers on board.



It will make a loop and visit attractions in the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam before heading back to Xiamen over the next 15 days.



The route was jointly launched by Xiamen Port Holding Group, China International Travel Service and Costa Cruises.



Singapore Consul-General in Xiamen Chi Chiew Sum welcomed the launch of the new route and hoped it can help promote cooperation in cruise services between Xiamen and Singapore.



"Many overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia came from Fujian, so we have a lot in common in culture," said Cai Siwei with Xiamen Port Holding Group. "We hope to bring out local culture and enhance cultural exchanges through the trip."



China's cruise industry has experienced rapid development over the past decade. According to China Communications and Transportation Association (CCTA), 15 cruise ports in China received 5,807 passenger liners with 18.1 million outbound and inbound tourists in 2017.

