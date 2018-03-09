Pakistani court orders Musharraf's arrest, property confiscation

A court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the government to arrest and confiscate the property of former President Pervez Musharraf as it resumed the high treason case against him after nine months of his absence.



Musharraf, who is presently living in self-exile in the United Arab Emirate, was accused of suspending the constitution when he imposed the emergency rule in 2007. He dismissed the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999 and later sent him into exile.



When the three-member special court started the hearing, an official of the Interior Ministry produced details of Musharraf's properties.



Senior Prosecutor Akram Sheikh asked the court to direct the government to arrest the former army chief and confiscate all his properties in the country.



The bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to explain as to how Musharraf could be brought back to Pakistan. An FIA official said Pakistan could approach Interpol to arrest Musharraf if the Interior Ministry formally asks the agency.



Musharraf's defense counsel Akhtar Shah opposed the court's order to seize Musharraf's properties and said his client is abroad for treatment and he also faces security issues in the country. He also said Musharraf respects the courts and would appear on his return.



The court adjourned the hearing until March 21.

