CISA firmly opposes the US tariff on steel imports

China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on Friday that it firmly opposes the US' decision to impose tariffs reaching toward 25 percent on steel imports, in response to the US President Donald Trump's proclamations.



"With the excuse of protecting domestic steel industry, the US pursues trade protectionism. This violates WTO rules and disturbs the international trade order," the association said in a statement on its Wechat account.



"This move will harm the global steel industry, and seriously hurt consumers' interests, especially US consumers of steel products. It will injure others and harm [the US] itself," continued the statement.



US President Trump signed two proclamations on Thursday (US time), imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum products from all countries except Canada and Mexico.



The CISA also called for the Chinese government to take responsive measures on US imports including stainless steel products, coal, agricultural products and consumer electronics.



Also, the association called upon the whole steel industry to take actions to oppose the challenges of the US.



"We hope to make the Chinese steel industry big and strong in the process of structural adjustment, as well as an industrial transition and upgrading," the CISA said.



Global Times

