UN seems to distance itself from Jerusalem exhibit in UN headquarters

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday opened a special exhibit about the history of Jerusalem at the United Nations headquarters in New York, but the UN seemed to distance itself from the display.



The exhibit, "3,000 Years of History: Jews in Jerusalem," was initiated by the Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon and MK Zeev Elkin, Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage and Environmental Protection, and includes what the organizers say "archaeological artifacts related to the Jewish presence in Jerusalem over the millennia."



Visitors could easily find a sign at the entrance of the exhibit, which reads: "The content of this exhibit is solely the responsibility of the sponsors. The holding of the exhibit in UN premises does not imply endorsement of the United Nations. Please direct any queries to the organizers."



The exhibit traces Jews in Jerusalem back to centuries before the Christian era. Netanyahu said that "there is a long history that is being cherished by us and by friends of the Jewish people, and the friends of truth; it is being denied by those who seek to erase the history of our people, our connection to our land, and our connection to our eternal capital Jerusalem."



Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day visit to the United States, and met with President Donald Trump on Monday.

