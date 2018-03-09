Children play in the inflatable park "Art-Zoo" during the media preview held in Singapore's Float at Marina Bay on March 8, 2018. "Art-Zoo" will be held at the Float at Marina Bay from March 9 to April 1. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A child plays in the inflatable park "Art-Zoo" during the media preview held in Singapore's Float at Marina Bay on March 8, 2018. "Art-Zoo" will be held at the Float at Marina Bay from March 9 to April 1. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A child plays in the inflatable park "Art-Zoo" during the media preview held in Singapore's Float at Marina Bay on March 8, 2018. "Art-Zoo" will be held at the Float at Marina Bay from March 9 to April 1. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Children wait to play in the inflatable park "Art-Zoo" during the media preview held in Singapore's Float at Marina Bay on March 8, 2018. "Art-Zoo" will be held at the Float at Marina Bay from March 9 to April 1. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A child plays in the inflatable park "Art-Zoo" during the media preview held in Singapore's Float at Marina Bay on March 8, 2018. "Art-Zoo" will be held at the Float at Marina Bay from March 9 to April 1. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)