China likely to reduce reliance on wide capital support for growth: central bank governor

China is likely to reduce reliance on wide capital support for economic growth as the country seeks high-quality development, China's central bank governor said Friday.



Liquidity conditions might not necessarily become tight as China improves utilization efficiency of broad money supply, Zhou Xiaochuan, head of the People's Bank of China, told a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.