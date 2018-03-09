China to be bolder in opening up financial sector: central bank governor

China will be bolder in the opening up of its financial sector, Zhou Xiaochuan, the country's central bank governor, said here Friday.



Zhou made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.



The opening up of the financial sector includes not only widening market access for foreign investors, but also the global expansion of China's domestic financial institutions and promotion of the global use of yuan, he said.

