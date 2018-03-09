Zhejiang Culture Festival kicks off at Jordan's world heritage site

An artist from China's Zhejiang province performs traditional Chinese puppet at Petra tourist center in Petra, Jordan, on March 8, 2018. The Department of Culture of China's eastern province of Zhejiang held on Thursday a culture festival in Jordan's world-famous heritage site Petra.(Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)

The Department of Culture of China's eastern province of Zhejiang held on Thursday a culture festival as well as celebration for Chinese New Year in Jordan's world-famous heritage site Petra.The department held the event in cooperation with China's Ministry of Culture , the Chinese embassy in Jordan and the Petra Tourism Development Authority.At the event, artists from Zhejiang performed Chinese flute, folk songs, moulding clay figures as well as Chinese puppet dancing.A creative exhibition of traditional craft, with the theme of silk, porcelain and tea, was also displayed at the event, revealing a combination of Chinese culture and contemporary industrial designs.Jin Xingsheng, Director of the Department of Culture of Zhejiang Province, introduced several cultural heritages and archaeological sites in Zhejiang.He also reviewed the history of the province and key landmarks in the area, and highlighted the dynamic business activities in the province.The cultural festival, first of its kind in Jordan, seeks to convey joy to the Jordanians as well as tourists from all over the world, said Jin.Falah Abdullah al-Omoush, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Tourism Development Authority, voiced appreciation to China for holding such activities in Petra."Such kind of cultural activities will greatly help build bridges between Jordan and China and will boost tourism exchange between the two sides," the Jordanian official said."We are keen on attracting more Chinese tourists to Jordan and Petra in particular," he added.Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang said China was keen on boosting ties with Jordan in various areas, and that there is a great potential for increased cooperation in tourism between the two countries.Zhejiang Culture Festival is a brand project aimed at boosting culture exchange between China and other countries. It has been held in nations including the United States, Britain, France and Australia.

An artist from China's Zhejiang province performs traditional Chinese tea art at Petra tourist center in Petra, Jordan, on March 8, 2018. The Department of Culture of China's eastern province of Zhejiang held on Thursday a culture festival in Jordan's world-famous heritage site Petra. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)

A traditional Chinese craft is shown at Petra tourist center in Petra, Jordan, on March 8, 2018. The Department of Culture of China's eastern province of Zhejiang held on Thursday a culture festival in Jordan's world-famous heritage site Petra. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)