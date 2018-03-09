Female members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attend the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. The International Women's Day falls on March 8, during the ongoing sessions of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Chen Jianyin (R) and Chen Jing, deputies to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Anhui Province, attend a panel discussion of the annual NPC session in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. The International Women's Day falls on March 8, during the ongoing sessions of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Shen Jilan (L) and Guo Fenglian, deputies to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Shanxi Province, attend a panel discussion of the annual NPC session in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. The International Women's Day falls on March 8, during the ongoing sessions of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Fan Yongzhen, a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Yunnan Province, attends a panel discussion of the annual NPC session in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. The International Women's Day falls on March 8, during the ongoing sessions of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Fu Xiaoqin, a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, attends a panel discussion of the annual NPC session in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. The International Women's Day falls on March 8, during the ongoing sessions of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Ma Yuhong, a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Shaanxi Province, attends a panel discussion of the annual NPC session in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. The International Women's Day falls on March 8, during the ongoing sessions of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Ding Xiuhua, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. The International Women's Day falls on March 8, during the ongoing sessions of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)