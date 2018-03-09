In pics: China's central bank holds press conference

Zhou Xiaochuan (C), governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang (R), deputy governor of the PBOC and Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attend a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhou Xiaochuan (C), governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang (2nd R), deputy governor of the PBOC and Pan Gongsheng (2nd L), deputy governor of the PBOC and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, take questions at a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang, deputy governor of the PBOC and Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, take questions at a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang, deputy governor of the PBOC and Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, take questions at a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhou Xiaochuan (C), governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang (R), deputy governor of the PBOC and Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attend a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang, deputy governor of the PBOC and Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attend a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Zhou Xiaochuan (C), governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang (R), deputy governor of the PBOC, and Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, attend a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), answers questions at a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), answers questions at a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, answers questions at a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists work at a press conference on financial reform and development on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)