China will take effective measure to protect its legitimate rights and interests: MOFCOM

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/9 13:16:39





The US is using national security as a tool to implement trade protectionism, said Wang Hejun, head of the trade remedy and investigation bureau of MOFCOM.



Most of the US steel and aluminum imports are civilian industry products, which is far from harming US national security, Wang was quoted as saying in a statement on the ministry's website.



"The abusive invocation of a national security exception destroys multilateral trade systems represented by WTO and will have a huge impact on the normal international trade order. Thus, China firmly opposes the US' move," he said.



Wang pointed out that China has noticed that many WTO members including the EU, Brazil, South Korea and Russia have expressed their opposition to the US and announced they would take counteractive measures for the wrongdoing.



China has expressed its stance and concerns, and has lodged serious representations toward the US side, he said.



Wang stressed that the US' move would not only harm other countries' interests but also does not conform to its own interests, which is shown by strong disagreement from US Congress members, industry organizations and corporations.



China sincerely urges the US to respect the authority of multilateral trade systems and to annul the move as soon as possible.



Global Times





